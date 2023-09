AVOYELLES PARISH, La (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff releases their 08/28/2023 – 09/03/2023 booking report below:

ALLEN, TREVON, 25, 609 PAYTON DR., MELVILLE, 08/30/2023, ATTEMPT MURDER – 2ND DEGREE, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTALITIES/Aggravated Assault.

BACON III, MIRTELLE, 38, 352 E. WADDIL ST. MARKSVILLE, 08/28/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

BONDS, TIMOTHY LEE, 34, 123 RAILROAD LN MOREAUVILLE, 08/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BORDELON, NICKY LEE, 35, 362 GRISVILLE LANE COTTONPORT, 08/29/2023, ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY.

CAZELOT, MARY ELIZABETH, 42, 702 MYRTLE DRIVE SIMMESPORT, 09/03/2023, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, HIT AND RUN, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

CLOUD, EDDIE RAVEN, 18, 155 CHAUFFPIED ELMER RD. MARKSVILLE, 08/30/2023, CONTRIBUTING TO DELIQUENCY OF A JUVENILE.

DAIGREPONT, KIMBERLY, 38, 180 SHELBY LANE MARKSVILLE, 08/29/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

DUCOTE, THOMAS ADNOISE, 35, 434 DR. MICHEL LANE MARKSVILLE, 09/01/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, VIEW OUTWARD OR INWARD THROUGH WINDSHIELD OR WINDOWS; OBSCURING PROHIBITED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, PROPER EQUIPMENT REQUIRED ON VEHICLES.

DUGAS, KEVIN, 32, 162 YANK ROAD MARKSVILLE, 08/31/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, SAFETY BELT USE; TAGS INDICATING EXEMPTION.

DUNN, LARAMY SHANE, 44, 305 ROY ST., PINEVILLE, 08/29/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

FONTENOT, NICHOLE MARIE, 48, 2214 US HWY 71 SOUTH, BUNKIE, 08/28/2023, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE.

FRANCISCO, KEDRICK M., 32, MANSURA, 09/03/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

GIDDINGS, CALVIN, 54, 85 IDA WELLS RD, DEVILLE, 08/29/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT.

GUILLOT, DAMON K., 18, 424 ISSAC BROUILLETTE RD., MARKSVILLE, 09/01/2023, ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER, ASSAULT BY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING.

GUILLOT, LAKEN, 26, 700 CANNON ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/28/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

HALL, DEMOREO N., 36, 211 HATTIE ST., PINEVILLE, 08/30/2023, THEFT, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HARMSON, KAYLA VICTORIA FAITH, 34, 136 PINEY RIDGE RD, MARKSVILLE, 08/28/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION.

HAYES, METTRAFVEON D., 20, 309 MARTIN DR., BUNKIE, 09/01/2023, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS, BURGLARY – AGGRAVATED.

HIGGINBOTHAM, BRAD DAVID, 38, 474 ARNO GREMILLION, MANSURA, 08/28/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

JACOBS, CHARLES ISIASHA, 29, 6631 NOTHOFER ST., MANSURA, 08/31/2023, ROBBERY – ARMED, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

JACOBS, TYRONE, 23, 159 DUPLECHAIN RD., COTTONPORT, 08/31/2023, ROBBERY – ARMED, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHED II DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

LABORDE, JUSTIN FLOYD, 30, 141 LITTLE RIVER RD., MARKSVILLE, 09/03/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

MCGHEE, CHADWICK, 35, 504 DANIEL ST., SIMMESPORT, 08/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

OSTEEN, BRYANT KEITH, 41, 2814 WISE ST., ALEXANDRIA, 09/01/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

PATTERSON, DEVANTE J., 31, 165 DECUIR ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/31/2023, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE.

PENNINGTON, SHERRY, 55, 405 BROWNS BEND RD., ALEXANDRIA, 08/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PETERSON JR., NIELS FRANKLIN, 50, 4809 HWY 452 MARKSVILLE, 09/01/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PIERITE, ERIC D., 58, 733 SHERRY LN, MARKSVILLE, 09/02/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

PIERRE, IRVIN DENARD, 53, 512 LINCOLN ST., SIMMESPORT, 08/30/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PONTHIER, CHEREE L., 37, 219 SHELBY LN., MARKSVILLE, 08/29/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

PONTHIER, SANDY LAYNE, 34, 206 SHELBY LN., MARKSVILLE, 08/29/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

POWELL, DAVID ROCHELL, 31, 598 HWY 107, MORROW, 09/03/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

SMITH, JENNIFER, 57, 183 PRAIRIE HEIGHT, MANSURA, 09/01/2023, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, ASSAULT-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

TERRELL, QUINTON N., 33, 444 FERDINAND ST., MARKSVILLE, 09/01/2023, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHED II DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

TURK, JACOB, 24, 810 LA 1184, COTTONPORT, 09/02/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC.

WIGGINS, CHARLES ANTHONY, 36, 6609 SHREVEPORT HWY., PINEVILLE, 08/29/2023, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.