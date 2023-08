Booking Report: 08/14/2023 – 08/20/2023

ATKINS, JAYRIUS, 20, 320 GARCIA DR., SIMMESPORT, 08/17/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, TELEPHONE CALLS-HARRASSMENT.

AUGUSTINE, LEONARD, 29, 220 OAK ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/18/2023, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON.

AUGUSTINE, NICOLE, 44, 220 ELM ST., SIMMESPORT, 08/14/2023, ASSAULT-SIMPLE, TELEPHONE CALLS-HARRASSMENT.

BARRON, BRIAN, 54, 7742 HWY 114 MANSURA, 08/19/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

BARTON, WILLIAM CODY, 35, 279 GERMAN BAYOU RD., MARKSVILLE, 08/17/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BORDELON, DAVID, 34, 2151 DUDLEY ST., EUNICE, 08/14/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BORDELON, JOHNNY PAUL, 53, 13454 RIVER LAKE, COVINGTON, 08/16/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

BORDELON, LORRAINE H., 61, 317 N. LIVE OAK ST., SIMMESPORT, 08/15/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

BOUDREAUX, JESSICA, 30, 371 LONGBRIDGE RD., COTTONPORT 08/14/2023 CRULETY TO A JUVENILE(S)-VIOLENT.

BRANCO, KATHLEEN, 40, 5432 HWY 107 SOUTH, DUPONT, MARKSVILLE, 08/20/2023, CHILD DESERTION.

BRISTER, RAMSEY TYLER, 49, 412 WARREN ST., DERIDDER, 08/18/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

BROWN, ASHLEY R., 31, 134 ST JOHN ST., COTTONPORT, 08/17/2023, THEFT.

BROWN, MARTHA, 38, 195 STUMP RD, TROUT, 08/18/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

CHARRIER, JAMAL, 24, 320 E. WADDIL ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/16/2023, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, ARMED ROBBERY W/WEAPON, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

DOWDEN, DALTON LANE, 25, 312 DUFOUR ST., MOREAUVILLE, 08/18/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

DOWDEN, MEGAN G., 32, 112 DUFOUR ST., MOREAUVILLE, 08/18/2023, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

DUBOIS, CORT A., 20, 8 MAIN ST., ANGOLA, 08/19/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC, BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES.

DUBORD JR., RICHARD J., 64, 173 RICHARD DUBORD LANE, COTTONPORT, 08/17/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DUCOTE, BRETT M., 38, 5230 HWY 107, MARKSVILLE, 08/15/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

DUCOTE, CRAIG STEVEN, 39, 116 LEMOINE ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/19/2023, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

GRUNDY, AMY J., 44, 2835 HWY 1192, MARKSVILLE, 08/14/2023, THEFT.

HILLIARD, PRESTON J., 18, 6817 INDIAN MOUND RD, ST. FRANCISVILLE, 08/14/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON.

JASON, JEREMY, 36, 127 LANA ST., COTTONPORT, 08/20/2023, RESISTING AN OFFICER BY FLIGHT, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

JENKINS, HAZEL DEANN, 30, 3615 OSWEGO ST., BATON ROUGE, 08/15/2023, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, INJURING PUBLIC RECORDS.

JOHNSON, DEWAYNE, 43, 1831 HWY 971, LETTSWORTH, 08/14/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

KELLY, TERRY D., 49, 275 OVERTON AVE., MARKSVILLE, 08/16/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER.

KENO, KEVIN DEWAYNE, 21, 747 DEANNA DRIVE, MARKSVILLE, 08/14/2023, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, AGGRAVTED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER.

LABORDE, JOSEPH E., 30, 554 LONGBRIDGE RD., COTTONPORT, 08/14/2023, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-NONVIOLENT, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE.

LABORDE JR., PAUL, 24, 3002 LA HWY 29 COTTONPORT, 08/20/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

LACHNEY, CODY C., 37, 230 JAMIE LANE, HESSMER, 08/14/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

LARCARTE, ROOSEVELT DEWAYNE, 23, 404 SOUTH WEIR AVE., BUNKIE, 08/18/2023, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

LEMOINE, CHRIS, 44, 778 CHOUPIQUE LANE, COTTONPORT, 08/20/2023, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

LEWIS, IAN C., 28, 1287 SPRING BAYOU RD. MARKSVILLE, 08/14/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

LYNCH, PAIGE NICOLE, 27, 394 COCO AVE, COTTONPORT, 08/18/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, AGGRAVATED BATTERY, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-NONVIOLENT, CONTRIBUTING TO DELIQUENCY OF A JUVENILE.

MORRIS, KEVIN J., 39, 207 PRAIRIE BONO LANE, MARKSVILLE, 08/20/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MOTT, VENSON JOSEPH, 45, 1280 N. 7TH ST., OAKDALE, 08/14/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, BENCH WARRANT.

PATE, JAQUAN JP, 18, 109 SIMMS ST., SIMMESPORT, 08/15/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, THEFT, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

PRATER, KANISHA D., 34, 952 SYCAMORE ST., COTTONPORT, 08/15/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-VIOLENT, CONTRIBUTING TO DELIQUENCY OF A JUVENILE.

PRESCOTT, DONNELL, 67, 3450 N. CAROLDALE RD., PAULINA, 08/14/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

RACHAL, JUSTIN MATTHEW, 29, 2588 HWY 452, MARKSVILLE, 08/14/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS.

SAYER, DEREK, 40, 145 RICO ROAD, MOREAUVILLE, 08/19/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

SIMON, LIONEL POPPA, 18, 448 GREEN ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/16/2023, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

SMITH, JEFFERY LEE, 38, 14754 PURPURA RD., INNIS, 08/18/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

TEMPLE, JONI MAY, 34, 1482 HWY 107 S., COTTONPORT, 08/15/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

THOMAS, MATILDA, 35, 407 WALNUT ST., BUNKIE, 08/17/2023, FORGERY, FILING FALSE RECORDS.

VEGAS, JESSE WAYNE, 29, 3740 KIRKMAN ST., LAKE CHARLES, 08/18/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

WHITE, BRICE KENDALL, 30, 206 RUE ROYAL, LAFAYETTE, 08/15/2023, BANK FRAUD, FORGERY, IDENTITY THEFT.

WILSON, SHANG ROBERT, 34, 438 FERDINAND ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/19/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.