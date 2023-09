AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has released their booking reports for 08/21/2023 – 08/27/2023.

BEAUCLAIR, ASHLEY, 38, 327 FORT DERUSSY, MARKSVILLE, 08/27/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

BROWN, SAMUEL J., 50, 3330 2ND ST., NEW ORLEANS, 08/21/2023, ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

CALLEGRI, ZINA L., 27, 601 PERSHING AVE, BUNKIE, 08/25/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

COLE, LECRECIA LEAH, 41, 650 JACOB DR., COTTONPORT, 08/23/2023, BANK FRAUD, THEFT.

COLEMAN, DEANDRE, 24, 2348 HWY 451, MOREAUVILLE, 08/22/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DEMOUY, JECORRI, 28, 708 GUMRIDGE RD., MARKSVILLE, 08/24/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

EDWARDS, GARY RAY, 26, 327 N. MARTIN LUTHER KING DR., SIMMESPORT, 08/26/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HARMON, JESSICA, 31, 510 TODD DR., MARKSVILLE, 08/26/2023 TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

HICKS, GLORIA, 34, 401 N CAROLINA DR, NEW ROADS, 08/24/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CYBERBULLYING.

LOCKWOOD, SNERLING JOSEPH, 35, 4529 HWY 451, MOREAUVILLE, 08/24/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, DISTURBING THE PEACE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY PERSON, CONVICTED OF DOMESTIC ABUSE.

NAVARRE, SARA, 37, 402 DEERBOUNE ST., CHANEYVILLE, 08/22/2023, FORGERY, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS.

PLEASANT, TYDARION, 29, 7105 HATFIELD ST., WINNSBORO, 08/26/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

POWELL, VICTORIA BLAIR, 41, 114 MADISON LANE, KELLY, 08/21/2023, THEFT, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

PRICE, BRANDON, 40, 577 LEGION DR., MARKSVILLE, 08/26/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

ROY JR., SHEPHERD J., 62, 6835 LEMOINE ST., MANSURA, 08/22/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

SCHOONOVER, SCOTTY J., 46, 3346 HWY 1192, MARKSVILLE, 08/23/2023, HOME IMPROVEMENT/CONTRACTOR FRAUD.

SMITH, DARNELL LAVELL, 44, 431 ROY ST., MARKSVILLE, 08/21/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER.

SMITH, JOSHUA, 30, 715 SETH DAVIS DR., MARKSVILLE, 08/21/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

THOMAS, MARVIN, 54, 6333 DEERFIELD DR, ALEXANDRIA, 08/25/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD, ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE, TERRORIZING, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, HOME INVASION, THREATENING A PUBLIC OFFICIAL.

VALLERE, SONYA LATRICA, 46, 701 S. KNOLL AVE, BUNKIE, 08/25/2023, PRINCIPALS ATTEMPT MURDER – 2ND DEGREE, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS.

WATSON, LEKISHA A., 41, 302 N. ASH ST., BUNKIE, 08/27/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

WILLIAMS, JANIKWA S., 28, 205 LEO MORROW ROAD, EVERGREEN, 08/22/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WRIGHT, DUSTIN, 28, 315 MARTIN LUTHER KING, MARKSVILLE, 08/21/2023, ASSAULT BY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTYAGGRAVATED, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.