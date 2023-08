ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 58, South SIMMS ST., SIMMESPORT, 07/30/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS.

ARDOIN, DEVENSKI, 43, 614 OVERTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 07/29/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, KIDNAPPING – SIMPLE, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

BERNARD, GLENN J., 70, 517 LAUREL ST., MARKSVILLE, 07/24/2023, STALKING, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED.

BRADFORD III, MILBERT, 29, 155 CHAUFFPIED ELMER ROAD, MARKSVILLE, 07/28/2023, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, ILLEGAL USE OF CDS IN THE PRESENCE OF A PERSON UNDER 17, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

CARLILE, NATHAN, 24, 470 ROBERT EDWARDS, MARKSVILLE, 07/26/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, CHILD DESERTION, CHILD DESERTION, CARELESS OPERATION.

CARMOUCHE II, DAVID JOSEPH, 42, 303 HOSPITAL MARKSVILLE, 07/28/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, FIRST-DEGREE RAPE, SEXUAL BATTERY.

CARMOUCHE, KIRK J., 24, 561 LEGION DR. MARKSVILLE, 07/30/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, PUBLIC INTIMIDATION BY INTIMIDATION.

DUREN, ADAM, 34, 133 DIXION HILL RD, COLFAX, 07/29/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, ASSAULT-SIMPLE.

FRIELS, ALICIA, 37, 6618 EUGINA ST., MANSURA, 07/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, THEFT.

GAINES, JIMMAR DAMTRELL, 18, 108 ORTHELLO COURT, LAFAYETTE, 07/25/2023, MURDER – 2ND DEGREE, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

GAUTREAUX, SASHA, 26, 108 WARREN DR., DES ALLEMANDS, 07/25/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE.

GILMORE, MALEEA AMARJAA, 23, 406 OVERTON AVENUE, MARKSVILLE, 07/27/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, AGGRAVATED RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

HAGGER, GERMAINE C., 38, 327 N. MLK SIMMESPORT, 07/27/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, HEADLAMPS FOR MOTOR VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, NON-SUPPORT.

HARRIS, JEVONTA, 18, 836 AZALEA LANE MARKSVILLE, 07/27/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HAYES, CHANTELL M., 43, 7613 VALLEY ST. MANSURA, 07/24/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, CARELESS OPERATION, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

HEBERT, DAVID P., 59, 5941 WANDA TRAIL, BALL, 07/29/2023, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS; $100 OR MORE.

HUDDLESTON, ERIC, 53, 947 SYCAMORE ST. COTTONPORT, 07/28/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

JOHNSON, BRANDON, 37, 4424 HWY 107 S., PLAUCHEVILLE, 07/27/2023, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses.

JOHNSON, CRAIG JOSEPH, 23, HOMELESS, 07/24/2023, BATTERY AGGRAVATED (DOMESTIC).

JONES, RICHARD, 61, 2344 HWY 457 ALEXANDRIA, 07/27/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, TAIL LAMPS, PROPER EQUIPMENT REQUIRED ON VEHICLES, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LABORDE, KEVIN, 23, 680 LONGBRIDGE RD COTTONPORT, 07/29/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC.

LACOMBE, DUSTY, 39, 174 BORDELON RD HESSMER, 07/26/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 3RD OFFENSE, HIT AND RUN, OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE UNDER SUSPENSION FOR CERTAIN PRIOR OFFENSES, CARELESS OPERATION, VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER.

LATSON, DIMETRIUS P., 55, 457 MLK MARKSVILLE, 07/27/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

LAVALAIS, MERVAL K., 34, 6848 HWY 452 MARKSVILLE, 07/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE UNDER SUSPENSION FOR CERTAIN PRIOR OFFENSES.

MADDOX, WINSTON, 41, 55 LAMBERT RD. ALEXANDRIA, 07/29/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING.

MADRIGAL, KIMBERLEE, 27, 9223 HWY 1 SOUTH ALEXANDRIA, 07/29/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, INTERFERING WITH A POLICE INVESTIGATION, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

MEYLIAN, ALLISON ANNETTE, 41, 515 LYMON LN HESSMER, 07/25/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, CARELESS OPERATION, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, ACCIDENT REPORTS; WHEN AND TO WHOM MADE; INFORMATION AID.

NORMAND, JEVON O., 29, 253 DAUZAT RD, MARKSVILLE, 07/28/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-VIOLENT.

PICKERING, ANTONIO THOMAS, 56, 847 HORSESHOE DRIVE COTTONPORT, 07/28/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

RAY, BRITAN JOSEPH, 27, 919 MARION ST. MARKSVILLE, 07/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

SAMPSON, DEMOND J., 38, 8690 LOUISIANA HWY 1 MANSURA, 07/26/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS.

STEVENSON, ALEXIS, 26, 712 SOUTH HOLLY ST. BUNKIE, 07/27/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

STEVENSON, SHANNON, 40, 309 S COTTON STREET BUNKIE, 07/28/2023, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, THREATENING A PUBLIC OFFICIAL, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, THEFT, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS.

WILLIAMS, GIDEON, 44, 239 PECAN ST., SIMMEPORT, 07/30/2023, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON.