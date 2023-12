AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Below, are those arrested between 11/17/23, and 11/26/23, by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. It’s important to remember, those named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BOOKING REPORT 11/17/2023 – 11/26/2023

AMOS, MEGAN, 32, 124 RIVER RD, MARKSVILLE, 11/23/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES.

BRYANT, JUSTIN J., 37, 242 MOSES LANE, MARKSVILLE, 11/23/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, CARELESS OPERATION, SAFETY BELT USE; TAGS INDICATING EXEMPTION, POSSESSION OF HEROIN.

CARMOUCHE, KIRK J., 24, 561 LEGION DR., MARKSVILLE, 11/23/2023, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

COLEMAN, BRANDON, 31, 7567 HWY 107, MANSURA, 11/20/2023, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE.

DIXON, KELVON M., 20, 303 S. SYCAMORE ST., BUNKIE, 11/26/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

FITZGERALD, AARON CAROL, 59, 30 SPRING ST., PINEVILLE, 11/24/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

FITZGERALD, AARON CAROL, 59, 1188 HWY 1184, COTTONPORT, 11/24/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC, BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES, DRAG RACING AND RACING ON PUBLIC ROADS; EXEMPTIONS.

FLORES, MEGHAN, 33, 330 BILL BELT RD, MARKSVILLE, 11/17/2023, CARNAL KNOWLEDGE OF JUVENILE INDECENT BEHAVIOR WITH A JUVENILE.

FRANK, JARRELL RESHAWN, 26, 438 LEWIS ST., MARKSVILLE, 11/24/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

GAGNARD, CHRISTIAN, 41, 8723 HWY 114, COTTONPORT, 11/22/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

GOUDEAU, TYRAN MINGO, 43, 952 SYCAMORE ST., COTTONPORT, 11/19/2023, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON.

HESTER, JAMEISHA T., 29, 134 GRIFFIN LN., MANSURA, 11/25/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

LACHNEY, DARBY, 52, 275 JOHN DAUZAT RD., MARKSVILLE, 11/21/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR., CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LEARY, PATRICK, 35, 1025 MACARTHUR ST., BUNKIE, 11/20/2023, THEFT, ATTEMPTED THEFT.

LEMOINE, MICHAEL JO PAUL, 41, 1039 VICK MADDIE RD., SIMMESPORT, 11/18/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

LINDSLY, MELISSA A., 55, 1063 OLD HWY 1, HAMBURG, 11/26/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

LOGAN, MALIK D., 25, 309 S. LEE ST., MARKSVILLE, 11/24/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

MARTIN, DEANDRE JIRAY, 20, 1516 MCDANIEL ROAD AMITE 11/22/2023 THIRD DEGREE RAPE.

PIERITE, ERIC D., 58, 733 SHERRY LN., MARKSVILLE, 11/22/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

REED, TAYLOR J., 19, 205 PERICLES ST., LAFAYETTE, 11/24/2023, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE – UNDERAGE, CARELESS OPERATION.

SANDERS JR., EARL, 64, 69 DUPUY LN, ALEXANDRIA, 11/25/2023, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

SILVERS, ROGER, 33, 916 HWY 1193, MARKSVILLE, 11/24/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, THEFT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS.

WELLS, JOSEPH HANSON, 33, 318 COCO AVE, COTTONPORT, 11/25/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

WILLIAMS, TAMMERA S., 36, 406 S. MABLE ST., BUNKIE, 11/26/2023, VAGRANCY-DRUNK, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE, 32, 919 ASH ST., COLFAX, 11/26/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

WILSON, SHQUAN, 28, 8977 DELTA PLACE RD., NEW ROADS, 11/23/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE.