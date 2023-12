AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Below, are those arrested between 11/17/23, and 11/26/23, by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. It’s important to remember, those named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BOOKING REPORT 11/13/2023 – 11/16/2023

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):

ALEMAN, VALERIE, 43, 1805 COMAN CHEST, CORPUS CHRISTE, TX, 11/15/2023, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER.

AYMOND, BLAKE J., 43, 409 BORDELON RD, HESSMER, 11/15/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

BEARD, KARI, 40, 61 DUPUY, ALEXANDRIA, 11/14/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHED II DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHED III DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM W/OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER.

BENJAMIN, LATISHA, 43, 1229 SIDNEY ST., COTTONPORT, 11/16/2023, JURY TAMPERING.

BOYD, REGINALD, 40, 100 N. MATTHEWS ST., BUNKIE, 11/15/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

BROWN, DONNA LEE, 35, 110 N. CHESTNUT ST., BUNKIE, 11/16/2023, THEFT, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER, AGGRAVATED BATTERY, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

CALLIHAN, DARION L., 24, 188 LANCELOT DR., MANSURA, 11/15/2023, HOMICIDE – NEGLIGENT, ATTEMPT MURDER – 2ND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS.

CELAYA, JORGE HECTOR, 45, 6728 BROOK HAVEN, FORTH WORTH, 11/13/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, MISREPRESENTATION DURING BOOKING.

DORTY, WHITNEY, 34, 5503 MANSOUR AVE., ALEXANDRIA, 11/14/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

GAGNARD, CHASE LEE, 28, 450 COTTONPORT AVE, COTTONPORT, 11/16/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, TERRORIZING, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION.

HOSEY, KENNETH, 64, 1805 COMAN CHEST, CORPUS CHRISTE, TX, 11/15/2023, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER.

LABORDE, ADAM J., 33, 335 CAPPEL ST., MARKSVILLE, 11/14/2023, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE.

LABORDE, GREGORY PAUL, 46, 625 LONGBRIDGE RD., COTTONPORT, 11/16/2023, THEFT, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

LLOYD JR., DARREN WAYNE, 33, 5151 HWY 361, GOUDEAU, 11/14/2023, RESISTING AN OFFICER BY FLIGHT, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, BANK FRAUD, FORGERY, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

LOGAN, RHONDA J., 63, 221 EVANGELINE DR, ALEXANDRIA, 11/14/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED BATTERY, RECKLESS OPERATION W/ ACCIDENT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

LONGINO, JOHN R., 23, 325 S. MICHAEL DR., MOREAVILLE, 11/14/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

MILLER III, ISAAC C., 59, 35 MILLER RD., FOREST HILL, 11/15/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.