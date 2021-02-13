APSO: Physical altercation leads to shooting involving two juveniles

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Friday, February 12.

Around 4 p.m., deputies arrived on Barry St. and found one person with a gunshot wound.

That gunshot wound was the result of a physical altercation.

APSO says, “during the altercation one juvenile sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

One juvenile was taken into custody, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

