MOREAUVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On the afternoon of September 26, 2023, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Narcotics Agents made arrests for illegal indoor marijuana grows at two residences located at 303 Lemoine Lane (21 marijuana plants) and 311 Lemoine Lane (32 marijuana plants), in Moreauville, La. Further investigation revealed the marijuana was being grown, and dried there. Marijuana, firearms, and growing/cultivating equipment were seized. A puppy closed up in a hot vehicle with no ventilation was also rescued at 311 Lemoine Lane. These offenses resulted in two arrests.

40-year-old Christopher P. Duffy of 303 Lemoine Lane, Moreauville, La. was arrested and booked for the offense of Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, and three arrest warrants for Contempt – Failure to Appear (Traffic). His bond was set at $25,000.00. He remains in custody at this time.

24-year-old Tyler C. Galland of 311 Lemoine Lane, Moreauville, La. was arrested and booked for the offenses of Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of Firearms in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances, and Cruelty to Animals. His bond was set at $100,000.00. He remains in custody at this time.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would also like to thank the dedicated professional law enforcement agents who work around the clock 24/7 to take illegal drugs off our streets, apprehend these offenders, and safely remove them from the streets of our Parish.