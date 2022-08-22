ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat increased criminal patrols in Avoyelles Parish. These Criminal Patrol Units will on occasion patrol the Parish in addition to the regular shift of Patrol Deputies on duty. We recognize that sometimes the Patrol Deputies are so busy responding to calls for service that additional focused Criminal Patrols are needed. The Criminal Patrol Units will focus on identifying suspicious persons in high crime areas, burglars, drug interdiction, and the apprehension of wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders. On July 1, 2022, the additional Criminal Patrol shift implemented resulted in the following:

• Six (6) Arrest Warrants executed (3 Felony Warrants, 1 Misdemeanor Warrant, and 2 Fugitive Warrants.)

• One (1) Arrest for Possession of CDS Schedule II and Drug Paraphernalia

• Three (3) Traffic Stops

• One (1) Traffic Citation (Head Lamps Required / Suspended D. L.)

• One (1) Field Interview of a suspicious person in an area with a high number of recent burglaries.

Our budget has been tight and we have worked hard to provide the very best service with the funds we have available. We have recently submitted a request for a grant to cover the additional expenses of these extra Criminal Patrol Units. The Red River Delta Project Priority Committee has recently recommended we receive those funds. These funds will provide for the additional Criminal Patrol Units needed to better serve our Parish.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat remains committed to putting thieves in jail, taking illegal drugs off our streets, and apprehending wanted criminals, violent offenders, and sex offenders.