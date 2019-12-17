APSO ‘fighting the illegal narcotics industry,’ 9 arrested

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office continue to “fight the illegal narcotics industry.”

Sheriff KP Gibson said, “Our deputies have been working hard to make cases against those who choose to be involved in illegal narcotics. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and I appreciate their hard work.”

Arrests during the last several weeks include:

Charles Patrick Wilson, Jr, 42, Crowley: Distribution of Schedule I, PWITD Schedule I, Possession of Marijuana

Amanda Hebert, 29, Crowley: 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II

Shannon Ortego, 40, Crowley: Possession of Alprazolam

Jeremy Paul Hoffpauir, 39, Kaplan: Possession of Schedule II

Joseph Brown, 37, Crowley: 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II

Trinity Slade Miller, 31, Midland: Distribution of Schedule II

Clinton Jeffers, 58, Crowley: Possession of Alprazolam

Daniel LeBeouf, 25, Crowley: Distribution of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule II

Suzette Guidry, 35, Duson: Distribution of Schedule I