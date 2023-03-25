AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – According to the Avoyelles Parish, several individuals were recently arrested for various drug charges stemming from an extensive narcotics investigation in Avoyelles that began in 2022. Six (6) were arrested on arrest warrants issued by 12th Judicial District Court in Avoyelles Parish. One (1) was arrested on-view for illegal Possession of Schedule II & IV drugs. Six (6) were arrested in Avoyelles and one (1) was arrested in Monroe, LA. Seven (7) total arrests were made.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office working with the Louisiana State Police intensified the investigation of illegal drug activity in Avoyelles Parish. Based on the developments of the investigations, other State, and Federal agencies joined in to assist.

This Multi-Agency Operation culminated on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, LSP, FBI, and Louisiana Probation and Parole began executing arrest warrants throughout Avoyelles Parish.

Due to the Multi-Agency Operation conducted in Avoyelles Parish, and the effort put forth by all involved, this operation resulted in the arrest of Drug Dealers illegally distributing narcotics such as Cocaine, Heroin, and Fentanyl in Avoyelles Parish. One offender was arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal sale of a stolen firearm. This operation also resulted in the seizure of illegally possessed Xanax and Tramadol.

Some of these investigations are complex, require a lot of resources, and involved citizens. The investigation(s) remain active and ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat remains committed to working with all law enforcement agencies and concerned citizens to make Avoyelles Parish a safer place to live, work and visit. He would also like to thank the team of dedicated professional Law Enforcement Agents that worked together to apprehend these offenders, and safely remove them from the streets of our Parish.