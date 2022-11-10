ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville.

Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well as theft under $1,000. He is described as a Black male approximately 6-feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

APD – Wanted Micah Collins

If anyone has any information about the location of the suspect, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.