ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for four counts of attempted second degree murder. Cartier Green is described as a Black male approximately 6-feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Kennedy Green is described as a Black male approximately 6-feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, APD received reports of shots fired in a parking lot in the 2000 block of North Mall Drive.

If anyone has any information about the location of the suspects, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.