ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives are seeking public help to identify and locate an individual wanted for questioning regarding a current investigation as well as the owner of a vehicle.

If anyone has any information about the identity or location of the individual pictured or the owner of the vehicle pictured, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.