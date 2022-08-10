ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street.

Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. The suspect should be considered to be armed.

If anyone has information or knows the location of the suspect, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559, or the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 318-473-7411.