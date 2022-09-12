ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of an individual being shot. Officers found Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he passed away Monday from his injuries. At the time of the shooting, APD had warrants for Porter’s arrest.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact Crimestoppers at 318-443-7867 (443-STOP), the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.