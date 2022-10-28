ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred this morning at a business on Lee Street.

At approximately 4 a.m., APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3500 block of Lee Street. Initial investigation revealed two males wearing dark colored clothing, masks and gloves, armed with handguns, entered the store and demanded the employee give them all the money in the cash register. One suspect struck the employee and then took an undetermined amount of money from the register. The suspects then fled on foot in the direction of North Mall Drive.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.