ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 24, 2022) – Alexandria police are investigating a fatal hit and run incident that resulted in the death of a bicyclist Monday night.

The accident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Monday when the victim, Bo James Holloway, 40, of Alexandria, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive while riding a bicycle.

The driver left the scene and investigators are searching for a red or maroon Hyundai that was involved in the incident.

If you have any information about this incident or the location of the vehicle, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099 or the traffic division at 318-441-6408.