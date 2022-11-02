ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a body found this morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street.

At approximately 9 a.m., APD received a report of a body observed near the canal. Preliminary investigation showed the victim received multiple gunshot wounds and the case is being investigated as a homicide. While a family member has been notified, identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending further notification.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.