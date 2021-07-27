APD investigating a shooting that occurred on 3rd Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (July 25, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of 3rd Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries while a second victim had non- life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.