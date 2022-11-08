ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for suspects in connection with a series of armed robberies that have occurred in the past three days.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 4000 block of MacArthur Drive. An employee told officers three Black males with guns robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money. The suspects were described as wearing hoodies, masks and gloves. They fled the scene in a white SUV that was parked on Ransbottom Drive.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday evening, APD responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, officers responded to an armed robbery report at a business near the intersection of Jackson Street and MacArthur Drive in which three male suspects, one of whom had a firearm, stole an undetermined amount of money.

If anyone has any information about any of these incidents, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.