ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating two incidents that resulted in shots being fired today in the city resulting in one injury. Both scenes are clear and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



The first incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Magnolia. In that incident, a male victim was wounded and taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threating injuries.

The second incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Mall Drive. Initial investigation indicates shots were fired by suspects in what is believed to have been an argument in a parking lot. At this time, there are no reports of victims injured in that incident.



If anyone has any information about these incidents or other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.



For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/



Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.