ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects.





The first incident was reported at approximately 5:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Coliseum Boulevard in reference to an attempted armed robbery at a restaurant parking lot on MacArthur Drive. The victim indicated he was a delivery driver who was making a delivery at an area business and was approached by two black males who asked him for a light. One of the suspects then pointed a gun at the driver and demanded that he drive them to a bank ATM on Coliseum Boulevard. Once there, they demanded he use his bank card to take money from the ATM. The victim’s card failed to work in the machine. The suspects walked away, leaving the driver free and unharmed.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 4400 block of Coliseum Boulevard in reference to someone being battered. The victim told officers he was driving on the service road when he saw two black males lying in a ditch. When he stopped to check on them, one suspect pointed a gun at him while the other beat him. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle, a white 2007 Nissan Sentra with unique aluminum-colored hubcaps.

The two black males in both of these incidents are believed to be the same suspects, as the descriptions of the men matched both victim’s statements.

Alexandria detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, and if anyone saw anything this morning to contact APD as soon as possible by calling the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.