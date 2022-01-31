ALEXANDRIA, La. (Jan. 29, 2022) – A suspect fleeing from Alexandria police Friday night crashed into a utility pole at Chester and Monroe streets resulting in a brief power outage in that neighborhood.

Officers received a tip that Demond Purvis, a suspect who escaped Jan. 18 from Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies, was seen at an establishment on Lee Street. When officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, which was later determined to have been stolen, the suspect fled. The car struck a vehicle at 12th and Monroe before the crash into the utility pole. The driver then fled on foot. Multiple officers and K9s were unable to locate the suspect. It is not known at this time if the driver was Purvis.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has information about the location of Demond Purvis, 45, who was arrested Jan. 18 by the Rapides Parish RADE unit, they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-443-7867. If anyone has information regarding the driver of the vehicle that crashed Friday night at Chester and Monroe streets, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.