ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search and brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle.

James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm, theft under $1,000 and resisting an officer.



At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, an APD officer attempted to capture a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a department store at the Alexandria Mall. The suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen by the officer entering the wooded area in the South Traffic Circle. As he entered the wooded area, the suspect fired a gun at the pursuing officer. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police assisted in a search of the area, resulting in a brief shutdown of the traffic circle.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

