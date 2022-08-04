Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers have arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the theft of a package from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street Tuesday afternoon.

Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of theft under $1,000.

The homeowner provided police with surveillance video of the theft and APD released the suspect’s photo seeking public help in identifying and locating the individual. Alexandria police encourage residents to report this type of crime to police and, if they have video of the crime, to please share it with police to assist in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

If anyone has additional information on this incident or about any other crime in Alexandria, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.