ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot.

Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. According to police records, Washington has previous arrests for flight from an officer as well as several drug-related charges.

At approximately 4 p.m. October 29, APD received a report of a man being shot near the intersection of Louisiana Street and Levin Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He explained he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of which struck him in the foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical treatment.