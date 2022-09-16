ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street.

Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of resisting an officer. At the time of the incident, officers arrested Shewaun Butler, 21, of Alexandria on charges of one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, officers responded to a report of weapons being fired inside a store on Monroe Street. Witnesses said the two suspects got into a fight and that both individuals fired shots inside the store.

Records indicate Bell was previously arrested in April for simple burglary.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

