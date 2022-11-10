ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two 15-year-old juveniles in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday night.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday evening, APD responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.

APD continues to investigate two other recent armed robberies. If anyone has any information about any of these incidents, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.