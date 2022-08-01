ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.

Chancy James Bergeron, 26, of Opelousas, was arrested and charged with one count of theft between $1,000-$5,000. Ross Michael Smithey, 27, also of Opelousas, was arrested and was charged with an outstanding warrant from St. Landry Parish as well as an outstanding warrant from Lafayette, Parish.

The two are believed to be responsible for at least two local catalytic converter theft cases and the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.