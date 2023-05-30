SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Queensboro neighborhood as Memorial Day draws to a close.

The call for assistance came in at 9:50 p.m.

At least eight units were dispatched by the Shreveport Police Department to the 2400 block of Midway Street, where officials say a 19-year-old was shot in the leg.

Police say there is no suspect at this time.

The teenager’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.