LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 4th suspect was arrested in connection to the May shooting in Heymann park that left 3 people injured.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Travis J. Nixon, 20 of Lafayette was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal carrying of weapons.

Nixon is the 4th arrest in the case. 3 other suspects were arrested back in May.