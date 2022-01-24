BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office received a Crime stoppers tip in reference to activity on the 1200 block of Guy Avenue. After deputies investigated the anonymous tip, the Street Crimes Team and Investigation Division made two arrests and removed numerous narcotics and weapons from the residence.

During the search, deputies made contact and arrested 40-year-old Casey Young and 31-year-old Karrie Stanfill. Deputies discovered 24 grams of Marijuana, 9 pills of dextroamphetamine, 38 grams of methamphetamine, and 9 boxes of suboxone strips.

Young was charged with the following charges:

Resisting an Officer

Two counts of Battery of a Police Officer

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Five counts of Possession of a Firearm while in Control of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Stanfill was charged with the following charges: