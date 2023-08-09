All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 5, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Stubbs McCormick Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim and learned that the victim was standing in a ditch when he observed a white Suburban stop in the roadway.

According to authorities, they learned that the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 31-year-old Zachari Black, rolled the driver’s side window down and allegedly displayed a shotgun and chambered a round. Black then allegedly pulled into the driveway and began threatening the victim due to a debt between the two.

According to authorities, they were advised that Black approached the victim with the shotgun raised the firearm next to the victim’s left ear, and allegedly shot the firearm behind the victim. Black then allegedly shot another round next to the victim’s foot and fled the scene.

Authorities found two fired 12 gauge shells in the ditch while on the scene. Witnesses advised deputies that Black allegedly approached the victim with a shotgun and it appeared that he fired the shotgun at the victim.

While authorities were on the scene, Black drove near the scene in the white Suburban and a traffic stop was initiated by deputies. Black denied being involved in an altercation with the victim and denied firing a shotgun.

After Black allegedly gave authorities consent to search his vehicle, deputies located two shell casings matching the fired shells that were found on the scene. Black was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Security Required.