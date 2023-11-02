CADDO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) — An 11-year-old boy was arrested by Caddo Sheriff’s detectives for seriously injuring a one-year-old child, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

The incident occurred on September 3 when the victim’s mother found the one-year-old baby unconscious and not breathing at a Mooringsport residence.

The mother revived the baby by performing CPR.

Juvenile Detective Ray Saunders discovered the victim had received a serious head injury and was suffocated by the 11-year-old.

The juvenile was arrested this Tuesday for second-degree battery and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.