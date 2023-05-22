ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Hammond man has been arrested following a shooting incident that left a teenage girl wounded.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, 21-year-old Terrence James was arrested Wednesday (May 17th) following a shooting earlier that day.

The incident happened around 3:00 pm when deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on South Airport Road. At the scene officers police say they found a 16-year-old girl lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

The accused reportedly told deputies that James fired shots into the ground attempting to break up a fight which ended up ricocheting and striking the victim in the leg.

James has been charged with one count of negligent injury and one count of Illegally discharging a firearm.

“To discharge a firearm under circumstances that endanger the life of another or to recklessly discharge a firearm is a felony in LA. Depending upon the details of the incident, the person firing a warning shot could face felony charges. The safe handling of any firearm is paramount to prevent incidents like this,” said Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Chief Jimmy Travis.

