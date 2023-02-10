VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Kaplan man for alleged hunting guide violations in Vermillion Parish.

Agents arrested Ryan C. Frederick, 43, on Jan. 30 for failing to comply with hunting guide regulations, authorities said.

Agents had previously cited Frederick on Dec. 19, 2022 for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide regulations. Authorities said that Frederick again facilitated a guided goose hunt on Dec. 23, 2022. Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Frederick on Jan. 25, 2023.

Agents made contact with Frederick on Jan. 30 and arrested him for failing to comply with hunting guide regulations. Agents also had Frederick sign for citations issued from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for hunting with a suspended license and falsifying information in Arkansas at the end of 2022, LDWF said.

Agents began investigating Frederick at the beginning of the 2022-23 hunting season when they were informed about his license revocation. Frederick cannot possess a hunting guide license until 2027.



Agents set up surveillance on Frederick and observed him take customers out on guided goose hunts in a rice field near Kaplan. Frederick’s hunting guide business was called Feathered Rice Outfitters. Agents obtained customer statements about hiring Frederick for his services and found Frederick’s ledger that showed monetary payments in return for past guided hunts and future guided hunts.



Failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine per count upon conviction.



