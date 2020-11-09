Alexandria woman charged with attempted 2nd deg murder & drive-by shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, November 6th, 2020 at approximately 6 am, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Marlene Street, Alexandria, in reference to a shots fired call. According to witnesses, two subjects were seen earlier in the morning engaged in a verbal altercation. The altercation ended when the suspect, later identified as Bridgett Eldridge, allegedly fired multiple rounds from her vehicle, one of which struck the victim in the leg. The victim drove themselves to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff’s Detectives responded to conduct their investigation as well as the Crime Scene Unit.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Eldridge allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of illegal narcotics from the victim. Due to narcotics being involved, agents from the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit also responded to take part in the investigation. Through their investigation, which lead to a search warrant at the home of Eldridge, agents determined some of the narcotics were sold with the remainder being located at her residence. The firearm allegedly used in the shooting was also recovered at another residence in Alexandria. During the investigation, detectives learned Eldridge filled a burglary report on Thursday, November 5th, during which she identified the victim as the perpetrator.

Eldridge was arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Assault By Drive-by Shooting, Illegal Use of a Weapon, Possession CDS 1 with Intent to Distribute and Obstruction of Justice.

Detectives and RADE Agents say their joint investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Bridgette Lanell Eldridge, 44, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Assault By Drive-by Shooting, Illegal Use of a Weapon, Possession CDS 1 with Intent to Distribute, Obstruction of Justice