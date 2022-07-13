ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.

Bayonne was found in possession of 3 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine on his person. Bayonne was also in possession of a large sum of US currency, a loaded AK-47 type magazine and digital scales.

Due to the amount of narcotics, Crime Suppression Deputies requested assistance from RADE Agents. RADE Agents arrived on scene to conduct their investigation which lead to obtaining a search warrant for 261 McKeithen Drive, Apartment 20, Alexandria, LA.

Agents executed the search warrant and located an AK-47 style rifle and over 1 pound of synthetic marijuana inside the residence.

Bayonne was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $336,100.00 bond. Elsie Joan Brown, 31 of Alexandria, was also arrested but was later released on a $50,000.00 bond.

RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, Alexandria, La.

Charges:

Expired license plate

Flight from an officer- Aggravated

Possession CDS I 2-28 grams

2 counts possession CDS II 2-28 grams

3 counts possession CDS II with Intent with child 12 yrs or younger present

Possession drug paraphernalia

Cruelty to juveniles

Firearm possession by convicted felon

Illegal carrying of firearm with drugs

Illegal possession of stolen firearm

3 counts contempt of court

Parole Violation

Arrestee: Elsie Joan Brown, 31, Alexandria, La.

Charges:

Illegal carry of a weapon with drugs

Possession <2.5 pounds of marijuana