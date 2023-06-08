WOODWORTH, La. (WNTZ) – On June 7th, 2023, an officer with Woodworth Police Department assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet truck travelling on US-165 for an expired license plate violation. Upon contact with the driver, identified as

James William Quinney, Jr., the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the truck. As the officer conducted his stop, Quinney, Jr. admitted to having some marijuana and a case (12-16 oz. bottles) of Promethazine cough syrup inside his vehicle.

As the officer continued his investigation, a search was conducted of the vehicle and the suspected marijuana and the case of Promethazine syrup was located. Also located during the search was approximately 4 ½ pounds (2 kilos) of suspected methamphetamine along with a handgun, hidden in a false compartment in the back seat. RADE Agents also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Arrestee Age Charges James William Quinney, Jr. 35 Expired plate

Improper display of vehicle license plate

Possession of CDS II (methamphetamines) with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS I (marijuana)

Possession of a legend drug (Promethamazine)

Illegal carry of a firearm with narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to Pay a Fine warrant

Quinney, Jr. was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for possession of CDS II (methamphetamines) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of a legend drug (Promethamazine), illegal carry of a firearm with narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, an active Fail to Pay a Fine warrant, and the initial traffic violations.

Quinney, Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $61,100.00 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.