Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – On the evening of Sunday, January 7, 2024, the tranquility of the Alexandria community was shattered as the local police responded to a distress call reporting a gunshot victim. At approximately 5:52 PM, the Alexandria Police Department rushed to a local hospital, where a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Shady Lane. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, as detectives work diligently to piece together the events leading up to the violent encounter.

As of now, the case is actively under investigation, and the authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident or any other criminal activity in the Alexandria area to come forward. The Alexandria Police Detective Division can be reached at (318) 441-6416, or individuals can contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, those with pertinent information can email detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward. Tips can be provided by calling (318) 443-7867. Alternatively, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, allowing community members to submit tips while maintaining their anonymity and providing a claim number for potential cash rewards.

The Alexandria Police Department emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes and ensuring the safety of residents. As the investigation unfolds, residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may aid law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.