ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was shot and killed when he attempted to break into a residence early this morning.

At 6:23 a.m., Alexandria Police Department received a report of a shooting involving a resident in the Chester Street area. Investigation revealed that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26, of Alexandria, banged on the door of a residence and demanded entry. When the resident came out of the house and asked him to leave, he chased the resident, who fired at Hammond, fatally wounding him.

At this time, APD is considering the shooting to be justified, with no charges filed against the resident.