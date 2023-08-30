ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM, Alexandria Police officers responded to 2205 Apt B. Carr Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon arrival at the residence, officers were advised that the adult male victim had been transported to a local hospital. Alexandria Police Detectives and Crime Scene also responded to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity that they witness. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

