An update to the homicide of 18-year-old Dontavius Ceasor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department arrested 22-year-old Andreas Banks of Alexandria, La. for one count of Armed Robbery and Second Degree Murder. Banks was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Banks is held with a bond of $350K.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11:05 PM the Alexandria Police Department was called to 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue in reference to a robbery. The responding officers located the victim who reported that he had been beaten and robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of Mimosa Drive and Tupelo Court. The victim further reported that a struggle ensued during the robbery and a gun was discharged.

While the officers were receiving the initial report a second call came into the Alexandria Police Department advising that a person suffering a gunshot wound had arrived at Regional Medical Center. The person shot was identified as 18-year-old Dontavius Ceasor, who later succumbed to his injuries. Police were able to determine that the two incidents were connected and the deceased was identified as an assailant in the initial report.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a second assailant, 18-year-old Tayshun Spearman of Alexandria, LA on one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Second Degree Murder arising out of the August 4, 2023 incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.