ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery this afternoon at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street.

APD officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Jackson Street in reference to a bank robbery. The suspect demanded money from a teller and left the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall wearing glasses, a dark beanie hat, blue button-up shirt and dark pants. He was last seen walking along Jackson Street in the direction of MacArthur Drive.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.