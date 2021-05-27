Alexandria Police arrest one of its own officers on narcotics charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 27, 2021) – Alexandria Police arrested one of its own officers Thursday on narcotics charges.

Brian Anthony Willett, 26, of Alexandria, has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon with CDS, and possession of drugs in a drug free zone.

The Internal Affairs Division was conducting an investigation into drug allegations against Willett prior to his arrest.

“It is unfortunate when an officer who is sworn to uphold the law violates their oath and with it, the public trust,” said Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard. “We do not condone this behavior from any employee at the department. When this type of incident occurs, it erodes the confidence the citizens’ place in our officers. The officers who handled this incident acted quickly and professionally in making an arrest for these crimes.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.