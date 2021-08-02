Alexandria PD seeking public’s assistance in locating a wanted person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person in reference to the shooting incident that occurred July 29 in the 2900 block of Broadway Ave. as well as information on other recent shooting incidents.

Dayshawn Reed, 22, of Alexandria, described as being 6’3” and weighing 175 lbs., is wanted for second degree murder. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

In addition, APD is seeking any information the public may have regarding shooting incidents that occurred July 29 in the 3100 block of Chicago and the 3700 block of 14th Street and on August 1 in the 300 block of Bayou Drive. These incidents have not resulted in physical injury, only property damage to the residence. If anyone has information or video surveillance, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099. These are all ongoing investigations.