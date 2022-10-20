ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing, and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.

The two men reportedly left in a gray Dodge Charger. Detectives have a photograph of the suspect, but at this time they have been unable to identify the individual and are now requesting the public’s help.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the suspect, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.