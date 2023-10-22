ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a chilling incident that unfolded on the evening of October 20, 2023, the city of Alexandria, Louisiana was rocked by a horrifying act of violence. The Alexandria Police Department responded to a distress call at approximately 6:41 PM, leading them to the 1900 block of Kelly Street. What they encountered was a scene of chaos and tragedy – multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that four individuals had been shot and were in dire need of medical attention. They were promptly transported to a local hospital for immediate treatment, their lives hanging in the balance.

As the shockwaves of this incident reverberated through the community, the Alexandria Police Department launched an investigation to bring those responsible to justice. The initial leads led to the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old L’darius T. Taylor of Alexandria, La. Taylor now faces four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The search for Taylor is currently ongoing, and the Alexandria Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating his whereabouts. It is imperative to swiftly apprehend the suspect to ensure the safety and security of the community.

The incident on Kelly Street serves as a stark reminder of the need for community vigilance and cooperation in the face of such heinous acts. The investigation is far from over, and every piece of information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in resolving this case and preventing further violence.

The Alexandria Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity in the Alexandria area to come forward. You can contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or reach out to APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, information can be emailed to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of CenLa offers an avenue to share information while providing the opportunity for a cash reward. You can call Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867. Furthermore, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download, allowing individuals to submit tips and obtain a claim number for a potential cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

The Alexandria community is united in its pursuit of justice and safety. In the face of this unsettling incident, citizens are encouraged to stand together, providing the crucial information that could lead to the swift apprehension of the suspect, ensuring that such violence does not cast a shadow over their community. This remains an ongoing investigation, and the quest for justice continues.

NOTE: All accused are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.