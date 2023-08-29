ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, August 25, 2023, Alexandria Police officers were working proactive crime suppression throughout Alexandria. Several subjects were arrested as part of this proactive detail. Alexandria Police continue to work eagerly to combat illegal weapons and narcotics in Alexandria. Below are the subjects arrested.

Arrestee Charges Jason Harper Stop Sign Violation

Poss of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute

Poss of CDS I w Intent to Distribute (THC Cartridges)

Poss Drug Paraphernalia Derrick Charles Bicycle Violation

Illegal carrying weapon

Felon in Poss of firearm Calvin Celestgine II Speeding

Illegal Tint

Poss. of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute

Poss. of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute (Ecstasy)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia Deandre Johnson Bicycle violation

Illegal carrying

Felon in poss of firearm

Poss Marijuana 1st

Poss Fentanyl Less than 2 gm

Poss CDS I less than 2 gm

Poss with intent CDS V

Johnson was previously convicted in 2019 for illegal firearms possession.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity that they witness. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

