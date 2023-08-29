ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, August 25, 2023, Alexandria Police officers were working proactive crime suppression throughout Alexandria. Several subjects were arrested as part of this proactive detail. Alexandria Police continue to work eagerly to combat illegal weapons and narcotics in Alexandria. Below are the subjects arrested.

ArresteeCharges
Jason HarperStop Sign Violation
Poss of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute
Poss of CDS I w Intent to Distribute (THC Cartridges)
Poss Drug Paraphernalia
Derrick CharlesBicycle Violation
Illegal carrying weapon
Felon in Poss of firearm
Calvin Celestgine IISpeeding
Illegal Tint
Poss. of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute
Poss. of CDS I w/Intent to Distribute (Ecstasy)
Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Deandre JohnsonBicycle violation
Illegal carrying
Felon in poss of firearm
Poss Marijuana 1st
Poss Fentanyl Less than 2 gm
Poss CDS I less than 2 gm
Poss with intent CDS V

Johnson was previously convicted in 2019 for illegal firearms possession.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity that they witness. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

